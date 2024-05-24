Windcraft Music Fest is turning ten this year and is preparing a groovier-than-ever comeback to Katydata on July 13 and 14. Once more, wind instruments take the lead and promise to offer moments of excitement, relaxation, endless dance and heartfelt community bonding in a music festival where tradition meets modernity.

What to expect? Mesmerizing jazz, contemporary music infused by folk traditions, a mixture of acoustic and electronic sounds, powerful Balkan and techno brass bands that will make you move, electrifying funky beats, atmospheric sunset ragas, interdisciplinary performances, an exciting combination of music and storytelling, a DIY saxophone quartet and much more.

Apart from enjoying the live music concerts in the evenings, the festival will also offer a series of music-making through workshops offered for free. These will include a four-day seminar on makam music, an improvisation workshop for all, tin whistle playing and traditional tsiattista singing, a demonstration of how to create a pithkiavli-flute and fun artistic activities for kids.

What’s more, morning yoga sessions, interactive village walks, an exhibition and a literary corner will enrich the festival experience this July, welcoming old and young visitors. Mark your calendars festival enthusiasts for the second weekend of July. Festival season is almost here!

Windcraft Music Fest

10th edition of music festival. July 13-14. Katydata village, Nicosia district. www.windcraftmusicfest.com