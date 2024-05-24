By Robert Morgan

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of robberies from EAC electrical substations and a residence in Famagusta province, police said on Friday.

The thefts occurred in four cases between January and May. Substations were robbed on January 28 and May 4, with cables taken from two stations and the metal doors off a third.

The fourth robbery was from a home in Protaras between January 31 and February 4 from which a television, water boiler, and kitchen utensils were stolen.

Evidence against the 35-year-old emerged during investigation of the four cases by Famagusta police.

Two arrests were previously made for the May 4 robbery, with two men aged 31 and 29 arrested the following day. That case is now on its way to trial.