Two women in Paphos filed complaints that they were robbed at gunpoint, police said on Saturday, as they looked for two male assailants.

According to the complaint filed by the two Ukrainian women, they called the police after claiming that two unknown men robbed them of €1,830.

The women reported to the police that around 1.40pm on Friday, after the main door of their residence was left open, the two unknown men entered. After pushing one woman inside the apartment at gunpoint, they demanded money.

According to the description given to the police by the two women, the alleged perpetrators were of strong build, 1.75m to 1.8m tall, and aged between 35 and 40 years old.

One of the men was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, had his face covered with a blue-grey bandana, and was wearing long dark-colored trousers and boots. The second man was described as wearing a long-sleeved dark blue cardigan, shorts, beige and yellow shoes, and cloth gloves.

Examinations to locate the suspects are continuing by the Paphos Police.