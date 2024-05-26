Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades said it launched a “big missile” attack on Tel Aviv on Sunday as the Israeli military sounded sirens in the central city warning of possible incoming rockets.

In a statement on its Telegram channel on Sunday, al-Qassam Brigades said the rockets were launched in response to what it called “Zionist massacres against civilians”.

Hamas Al-Aqsa TV said the rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

Rocket sirens had not been heard in Tel Aviv for the past four months. The reason for the sirens was not immediately stated by the Israeli military.

Israeli emergency medical services said they had received no reports of casualties.

The attack signaled the Islamist faction was still able to fire long-range rockets despite more than seven months of devastating Israeli military offensive from the air and the ground.