Music and more music is on the horizon as the summer agenda fills up with concerts, beach parties and live performances. From the island’s musicians to some of the biggest names of the Greek and international music scene, the upcoming months have plenty in store for Cyprus’ music lovers.

Apart from renowned world stars who are performing, local ensembles and Greek stars are preparing exciting shows. On June 21, Technopolis 20 in Paphos celebrates World Music Day by hosting the Gaba Project in its garden. Vasilis Vasiliou on the handpan, Christina Polycarpou on lyra and Nicolas Tryphonos on double bass will present original compositions and traditional works of the Eastern Mediterranean, reframed in a contemporary manner.

A week later, Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia will welcome a renowned folk band from Athens. Grey River & The Smoky Mountain will perform live on June 28 bringing their bluegrass, folk, country and blues tunes which combine elements of American, Irish and European folk rhythms.

The talented quintet, comprising Rena Papageorgiou (vocals, mandolin), Sarantos Goumakos (guitar, vocals), Tasos Goussetis (violin), Meletis Pogkas (banjo), and Giannis Voutsinas (double bass), has left an indelible mark on the global music scene, showcasing Greece’s rich cultural heritage.

On July 2, 250 children will take the stage of Nicosia Municipal Theatre as Sistema Cyprus presents the rock concert Rhapsody Unleashed. Sistema Cyprus as its three orchestras will perform live along with the children’s choirs of Anthi Papafilippou and Nicosia Municipality, professional musicians and a rock band, bringing Greek and foreign rock music to life. Under the guiding hand of maestro Santiago Ossa Alzate, songs by Queen, John Lennon, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, Vassilis Papakonstantinou and new compositions by Avraam Konto will sound.

Later in July, Anna Vissi will perform three shows in Larnaca, all of which are already sold out. Bringing her summer tour to her island, Vissi will entertain fans on July 10, 12 and 13 accompanied by her steady collaborators and musicians.

Another Greek pop star will travel to the island this summer to meet fans. Despina Vandi will perform a live concert on August 30 at Larnaca’s Municipal Amphitheatre as she celebrates her 30-year music career. Under the August full moon, she will sing her greatest hits and beloved songs to close off a summer full of music.

