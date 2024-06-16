By Tom Cleaver

A 49-year-old woman died on Sunday after being involved in a quadbike accident in the Paphos district village of Peyia.

The woman was riding a quadbike on a country road at around midday when it veered off the road and fell into a ravine which is around a metre in depth.

Her passenger, a 60-year-old woman, also sustained injuries, and was taken to the Paphos general hospital for further treatment.

Paphos police assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said it is currently believed that both the 49-year-old and her passenger were wearing crash helmets at the time of the accident, and that the police’s investigations into the incident are ongoing.