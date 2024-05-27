A fire that broke out at the Akadimias park in Aglandja, Nicosia, was brought under full control at around 11.20am, the forestry department announced.

According to a statement, the fire broke out at 11am, with the forestry department Fire Service immediately dispatching firefighters to the area. Only a small area of dry grass was burned.

To extinguish the fire, the forestry department deployed seven firefighters and one fire engine, while the Fire Service sent two firefighters and one fire truck.

The exact causes of the fire are under investigation.