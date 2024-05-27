For yet another summer, Lidl Cyprus will delight food and film lovers with ‘Movie Nights‘ – screenings that have become an institution. Over June 12-14, 2024, Lidl Cyprus will host three special screenings. This year’s selection include films in which food plays a central role, creating a perfect blend of gastronomy and cinema.

Before each movie is screened, attendees will enjoy a three-course meal, specially prepared by Lidl Culinary Academy’s expert chefs, and inspired by the film’s gastronomy. The dinners are designed to complement the cinematic experience while enhancing attendees’ senses.

These magical evenings kick off on Wednesday, June 12, with a screening of ‘The Lunch Box’ and will continue with: ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey‘ and ‘Ratatouille‘, on June 13 and 14, respectively.

To participate in these evenings for free, lucky winners will be selected through a competition that will take place through the Lidl Food Academy’s website. Those interested in being in the running to win entry for two to the movie of their choice, should visit Lidl’s website by June 4, registering their participation by filling in the relevant online form here.

This initiative is part of the lifelong commitment of Lidl Cyprus to offer value-added experiences to members of the community in which it is active.

