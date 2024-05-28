Cyprus’ strategic importance as a pillar of cooperation, stability, and security in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East was the focus of discussions during a meeting on Tuesday between President Nikos Christodoulides and a delegation of US Senators.

The delegation included Senators Jerry Moran, Shelley Moore Capito, Deb Fischer, John Hoeven, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Robert Aderholt.

After the meeting at the Presidential Palace, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis told reporters that Christodoulides briefed the US officials on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem and the situation in the Middle East.

“Cyprus’ geostrategic role was highlighted, especially in light of current geopolitical circumstances, as a pillar of cooperation, stability, and security in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region,” Letymbiotis said.

Christodoulides also discussed the Amalthea plan, aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, underlining Cyprus’ close cooperation with other states and organisations, including the US, to intensify the initiative.

He also highlighted the significant role of the US-built floating jetty in Gaza and the logistical support provided under the Amalthea initiative.

“The visit of the US officials to Cyprus comes at a time when bilateral relations between the two countries are exceptionally strong,” Letymbiotis said, adding that the senators’ visit was part of their tour to Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Finland, and Sweden.