State authorities have been searching for over a month for the director general of state broadcaster CyBC Thanasis Tsokos to serve him with orders to appear before a disciplinary procedure, it emerged on Tuesday.

Tsokos has been served with a letter from the interior ministry about the disciplinary procedure but he has been unavailable for almost a month, stalling the entire procedure.

According to a report in Politis, Tsokos has been called to answers allegations made against him involving issues with another CyBC employee Elmos Neocleous, head of the television division.

Asked by the Cyprus Mail to comment further on what the allegations are against Tsokos, a source at the ministry said they could not comment as he has not received the letter about the disciplinary procedures.

According to Politis, since Tsokos’ pay grade is at the A15+ scale, a permanent secretary or someone in a similar position at the ministry is the only one that can investigate him.

For this reason, the ministry has requested cabinet to appoint the individual they have in mind to investigate the claims.

However, as part of the whole procedure and investigation, Tsokos needs to receive the letter to inform him about the process.

On May 13, ministry officials were informed he was on a work trip. After that, they were informed he was on sick leave, despite not having filed the paperwork.

Since then, the ministry has been attempting to find him to deliver the letter so that the procedure can move forward.