An autopsy on Demetris Andronikou, also known as Demetroui revealed on Wednesday he died of peritonitis and sepsis, complicating his hospitalization after multiple gunshot wounds.

Andronikou, aged 34 had been at Nicosia general hospital’s ICU for over a month, after an attempt at his life on April 23.

While on his motorbike in the capital’s Anthoupoli area, another bike approached him with the backseat passenger firing multiple bullets at him.

He sustained three gunshot wounds and died on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s autopsy was carried out by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou concluded he died of peritonitis and sepsis, as well as complications linked to his multiple gunshot wounds.

Eight people who are to face trial on charges linked to attempted murder are expected to be re-arrested as a result of Andronikou’s death, and be charged with premeditated murder.

Andtonikou was well known to police for his activities linked to the underworld.