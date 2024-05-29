After a shooting last month, 34-year-old Demetris Andronikou also known as Demetroui died on Wednesday night.

His death now changes the course of investigation to premeditated murder. Eight people are currently detained in relation to the case, which so far had been treated as an attempted murder.

Demetroui sustained three gunshot wounds last month while driving his motorbike in Nicosia’s Anthoupoli area. He had been leaving Lakatamia prison where he was visiting someone.

It is understood he was being followed and a passenger on a motorbike opened fire in broad daylight. He was hospitalised for his injuries since April 23.

Demetroui was well known to police for his activities linked to the underworld.