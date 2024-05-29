Two men, 46 and 35, arrested as suspects following the discovery of a weapons cache in Oroklini, will remain in custody until their next court date, the Larnaca District Court decided on Wednesday.

The two men were arrested on May 20, following an operation by drug squad Ykan, which discovered a large weapons stash in a cemetery in Oroklini.

The pair were remanded for eight days on May 21, and at a hearing on Wednesday, the court decided that the case against the two would be examined by the criminal court in Larnaca on July 1.

The court also ordered that the two remain in custody until the start of the court date.

According to the details of the case, the 35-year-old had been a lookout for the 46-year-old, who had attempted to take a number of weapons from the grave they were located in.

The suspect was stopped by officers and a check of the bag revealed 10 boxes of pistol bullets, a number of cartridges, a pistol and a hunting rifle.

In further police searches a military rifle, an anti-tank rifle, two projectiles, three projectile propellants, a cartridge box, an improvised explosive device containing high explosive material, a quantity of high explosive material, a pistol and two silencers were located within a particular grave.

Describing the find as possibly the largest amount of weapons and explosives found to date in Cyprus, police spokesman Christos Andreou said the bust seems to have stopped one or more criminal actions.