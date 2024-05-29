The Voroklini stray dog shelter is overwhelmed with strays the community council said on Wednesday.

The council issued the announcement urging dog owners to microchip their animals.

“Due to overcrowding at the shelter, volunteers face huge problems with the keeping and cleaning of the dogs, and the smooth operation of the shelter,” the announcement said.

It added that the community council implements to the letter legal provisions for the safekeeping of a stray dog ​​in the shelter for 15 days, while efforts to locate the owner are underway. After this, the community council may pass the dog on to a new interested owner or euthanize it.

“Placing a microchip in a dog in addition to being compulsory by law, is the only solution forswiftly locating a lost dog,” the announcement concluded.