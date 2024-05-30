A packed day of wellness activities, workshops and community gatherings is coming up this weekend as the 5th Annual MBS Wellbeing Day Festival happens. Taking over the St Raphael Resort in Limassol on Saturday, a series of events, markets and classes will take place from 10am to 8pm, taking attendees on a journey of rejuvenation, connection and personal growth.

The team behind the annual Mind, Body & Spirit Festival organises this one-day fiesta packed with activities that focus on wellbeing and taking care of body and soul. This year’s festival promises an enriched experience with a variety of new and exciting indoor and outdoor classes and workshops. Think sound healing and mantra singing, meditation, dance sessions, Yoga, Tai Chi and QiGong.

Apart from self-development and spiritual sessions, the day will also feature a curated selection of exhibitors at the MBS Wellbeing Marketplace offering a diverse range of wellbeing products and services, from homemade delights to natural cosmetics and crystals. Live music will also make an appearance, serenading attendees with the sounds of handpan melodies, rhythmic drum circles and live DJ sets. Specialised workshops will offer the opportunity to explore topics such as Human Design, Feng Shui and even laughter and kids’ yoga.

The day’s full schedule can be found at www.mbscyprus.com/june-timetable and entrance tickets for the event are priced at €20 online and €25 at the door for all-day access to classes and workshops. Children under 10 enter for free, making it a family-friendly event, while admission to the MBS Marketplace is free for all attendees.

5th Annual MBS Wellbeing Day Festival

Event with wellness classes and workshops. June 2. St. Raphael Resort, Limassol. 10am-8pm. €20-25. www.mbscyprus.com