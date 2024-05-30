Five victims of labour exploitation were identified by the Cyprus police through Europol operations in April, leading to the arrest of one person.

The police said the five persons have been transported to a safe house. The case is before the Nicosia district court to be tried immediately. Police investigations continue.

The Europol-coordinated operation in close cooperation with the European Labour Authority, was carried out April 20-27, with the participation of the Cyprus authorities. Seven establishments and 43 persons were checked.

Across Europe, 334 possible labour exploitation victims were found, and 51 persons arrested, in checks that covered 31 states.