The number of persons diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is on the rise in Cyprus, with associations calling for a national strategy.

Chairman of the association for multiple sclerosis Savvas Christodoulou said it was only on Wednesday that figures from the national health system Gesy indicated that there are 3,052 registered patients, while the number previously known was 2,000.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the world MS day, Christodoulou said the association has called for a national strategy to provide quality services to patients and address the illness on a comprehensive basis, as well as better training of healthcare providers.

May 30 is dedicated to multiple sclerosis, with this year’s focus being on diagnosis.