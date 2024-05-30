Qatar has shown an interest in taking on the running of the Larnaca port, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), he said the Qatari interest in the port comes alongside a “general interest” shown by the foreign investment funds of various countries which have “noticed Cyprus’ good economic situation and wish to invest”.

He added that Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s visit to Cyprus earlier in the week had been “exploratory in its nature, in addition to its ceremonial nature”, and that he considers the discussion regarding Larnaca’s marina and port to be part of the context of that visit.

“We intend to proceed with the re-tendering of the project … and we hope that when this is done, both Qatar and other investors will be interested in participating in this tender,” he said.

He added that the interest shown is “important” for the government as it “shows us that Cyprus is attractive as an investment destination”.

Moving on to the next steps for the port after the government tore up its contract with previous contractor Kition Ocean Port on Monday, he said he expects the port’s administration to be transferred back to his ministry by the end of Thursday.

Once that has happened, a meeting will be organised with members of the local community on Friday, before a timetable for the announcement and holding of a new tender will be drawn up.

He added that President Nikos Christodoulides had given “clear instructions” that he wants the issue to be handled “immediately” and that he asked for a schedule to be prepared for the next steps.

After Friday’s meeting, he said, he will report back to Christodoulides regarding the results of the meeting and subsequently come up with the next steps for the port’s tender process.

Asked to comment on the government’s striking of a deal on Wednesday night to ensure that 72 port workers who were laid off by Kiiton would not be left without a job, he said the agreement is “very good” and that it highlights the government’s interest in workers.

“I think the solution which has been found shows how deep our interest is and that the next day for the workers will be a good day,” he said.

He added that no problems are expected regarding the service of ships at the port going forward.

“We are very pleased because the port did not stop working for a single minute, and that the needs of the economy have thus been served,” he said.

“We consider it a success that Cyprus was not deprived of this port, this critical infrastructure.”

The government had on Monday scrapped its contract with Kition for the development of the Larnaca port and marina over the company’s failure to pay a requisite financial guarantee.

Kition then sent notice of dismissal to all its workers at the port on Tuesday night, before talks lasting four hours on Wednesday evening between Vafeades, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou, and trade union representatives ended in a deal which ensured the workers’ future.