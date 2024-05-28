Cyprus can be considered as Qatar’s “ambassador in Brussels”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

Speaking after the arrival of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Presidential palace in Nicosia, he said Cyprus can be considered to hold that role as a member state of the European Union.

“We are in the same region, we have excellent relations, but there are many prospects for further strengthening our bilateral relations, as well as for our cooperation in the region,” he said.

He added that there is “sincere political will” on the part of the Republic of Cyprus to work with Qatar in the fields of the economy, investment and tourism.

“We can learn a lot from your own success story, and I want to commend your role in the developments in Qatar,” he said.

Al Thani used his speech to express concern over developments in Gaza, and stressed the need for a ceasefire.

Al Thani had been welcomed at the palace by Christodoulides and members of his cabinet before the national anthems of Cyprus and Qatar were played.

After the end of the formalities, the pair began a private meeting, while talks between delegations of both countries took place in parallel.

The subjects of the talks are set to include bilateral relations and the ways through which they can be strengthened, regional developments including Cyprus’ Amalthea humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza, and relations between Qatar and the European Union.

At the end of the meetings, Christodoulides will hold a meal in Al Thani’s honour, before Al Thani departs the island later in the evening.

Al Thani had arrived in Cyprus on Monday, being greeted at Larnaca airport by Christodoulides and other Cypriot ministers, as well as two children in traditional Cypriot dress who offered him flowers.

Christodoulides and Al Thani then held a short meeting, during which they “underlined the friendly relations between their two states” and said they “look forward to the talks they will have” on Tuesday.