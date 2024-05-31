A passenger found with approximately 39 kg of duty-free tobacco in their luggage was fined €3,500 on Friday.

The untaxed products were discovered by customs officers during an inspection of the passenger’s luggage. The Turkish Cypriot woman was departing from Larnaca Airport to the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Authorities reported that the duty-free tobacco products had been illegally transported from the north to the government-controlled areas, with the intention of exporting and selling them in the UK.

In total, 38 kilograms and 850 grams of rolling tobacco were found. The products did not bear the required health warning labels in Greek and Turkish, nor the safety features and unique traceability identification code.

The passenger was arrested and brought before the Larnaca District Court on Friday, where she was fined €3,500.