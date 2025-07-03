Plastic product manufacturer Lordos United Public Limited held its annual general meeting this week, where shareholders unanimously approved all items on the agenda.

According to a filing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the AGM, which was held at the company’s headquarters in Limassol, endorsed the report of the board of directors and the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The proposal of the board not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2024 was also unanimously approved.

Shareholders re-elected Savvakis Savvides, Aristos Aristidou and Fotos Lordos to the board of directors.

Additionally, Nikos A. Theodoulou was appointed as a new non-executive, independent member of the board.

What is more, the company confirmed that director remuneration was fixed at the meeting.

Baker Tilly was re-appointed as the company’s external auditor, and its remuneration was also fixed.

The appointment of Theodoulou was formalised during a meeting of the company’s board of directors on July 2, following a recommendation by the appointments committee.

Theodoulou retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers Cyprus on June 30, 2025, after 37 years in the accounting profession, 25 of which he spent as a partner.

“His expertise”, the company said, “spans both auditing and consulting, with a focus on due diligence, transaction support and capital markets”.

The report added that “throughout his career, he advised both Cypriot and international clients across various sectors”.

At PwC, he held several senior roles including Chairman of the Oversight Board, Head of the Audit Department in Nicosia, Head of Human Resources for the Audit Department, and Head of the Capital Markets and Transactions Support Department.

He also served as Chairman of the Capital Markets Committee of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus.

Theodoulou holds an MA Honours degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

The announcements were submitted to the CSE by Montrago Services Limited, secretary to the board.