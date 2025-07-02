Seven people were arrested in Limassol on Wednesday for residing illegally in Cyprus.

In the framework of a coordinated operation between 6am and 9am on Wednesday, in Yermasogia, Limassol, the police searched buildings and checked up on 70 foreigners found in the area.

The operation included police officers from Limassol and Amathus, immigration officers, as well as officers from the technological development department, local administration, the tax office and the health services.

The police arrested seven people for residing illegally in Cyprus, while other departments acted according to their own responsibilities.