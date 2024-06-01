Although it was a red lake in another part of the island that made headlines a few years ago as Cyprus witnessed a harrowing story unfold – the murder of several foreign women by a local man – a chilling upcoming theatrical performance in Sia takes audiences back to real events in an attempt to comprehend the raw and ominous reality of some parts of Cyprus culture.

After the successful performance of Nitsa, writer Giorgos Trillidis and director Paris Erotokritou collaborate once again on the play The Only Thing You Need to Know About Derrida. Written in response to crimes against foreign women that shocked the island, the performance aims to serve as an x-ray of modern social reality of Cyprus.

This new theatrical work, in Greek, consists of four scenes, with the silent central protagonist being the red lake of the mines in Sia. This specific location, on one hand, evokes collective memory of the heinous crimes and, on the other, suggests the economic factors that have historically defined the island’s identity, becoming a large theatrical installation that includes the audience – citizens and residents of the country.

With a large team of actors, technicians and contributors, as well as Filipino amateurs organically integrated into the performance, speaking in their native language, this ambitious production aims to be a multi-dimensional audio-visual spectacle containing elements of site-specific performance, immersive theatre and live filming.

The performance will first be presented in June as part of the Cyprus International Theatre Festival on June 14, 15 and 16. These dates are already sold out yet more performances will take place until June 30 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Only Thing You Need to Know About Derrida

Play written by Giorgos Trillidis and directed by Paris Erotokritou. June 14-30. Red Lake, Sia, Nicosia. 8pm. On Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. In Greek. €15, 20, 25. Tel: 99-846645. www.more.com