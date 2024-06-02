Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis called on the public to go to the polls next Sunday, saying the government is working feverishly to ensure that everything will run smoothly.

Following a church service in Nicosia, Letymbiotis said that it is a crucial election, “as crucial as any election is for our country”, but also special, since it coincides with the implementation of one of the biggest reforms that have been approved, that of the local government, “which aims to improve the daily life of citizens, which is a key pillar of the President’s programme”.

He added that as a government, together with the interior ministry, they are working feverishly to ensure that also during the election day all the measures have been taken.

“Because it is our basic belief that every election is crucial, especially for a semi-occupied country, we call and send a message to all our fellow citizens to go to the polls next Sunday and exercise their democratic right, for which earlier generations sacrificed themselves to obtain.

“This is the moment of democracy, when each and every one can send his or her own messages, through the most democratic, the purest way, exercising the highest democratic right,” he said.