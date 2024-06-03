Police in Limassol caught and arrested a suspected car thief following a chase in the early hours on Monday.

According to Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou, the incident unfolded around 2.30am after it became known that a man had stolen the car after a group of four or five attackers reportedly beat up the original driver and stole his keys.

The victim initially reported to the Limassol general hospital for treatment of his injuries, without making contact with the police.

The attack was later alleged to have taken place around 1.30am and police caught up with a 28-year-old suspect driving the stolen vehicle about an hour later.

Upon signaling him to stop, he picked up speed in an attempt to evade arrest. Police eventually cut off the vehicle and the man then tried to escape on foot but was stopped, arrested and taken into custody.

The case is under ongoing investigation.