A 58-year-old permanent resident of Cyprus was arrested on Monday night for a hit-and-run incident involving a disabled woman in Paphos, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 7.15pm, when the suspect, who was driving his car with three passengers aged 68, 68, and 71, allegedly hit a 28-year-old woman with mobility issues as she was crossing the road, assisted by two relatives.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, the driver fled the scene without providing any assistance to the injured woman, who sustained a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in her left leg.

The suspect was arrested under a court warrant at 11.40pm on Monday and remains in custody. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.