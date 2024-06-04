Cyprus has the second-highest carbon emissions per capita of any country in the European Union, according to climate analysts CarbonBrief.

The island emitted 3.1 tonnes of carbon dioxide per person per year in 2023, 0.1 shy of the highest per-capita emitter the Czech Republic.

Poland is the third-highest per capita emitter of carbon dioxide, with Germany and Malta rounding out the top five. Malta was among just three countries to record higher per capita emissions in 2023 than in 2019, the other two being Croatia and Lithuania.

The EU average was less than two tonnes per capita.

Cyprus’ total power sector carbon emissions fell by 6.19 per cent between 2019 and 2023 – a lower reduction than 21 other EU member states.

The highest reduction was seen in Portugal, which saw its total power sector carbon emissions fall by 52.16 per cent, while Latvia and Finland both also recorded reductions of more than 40 per cent. The EU average reduction was 20.48 per cent.

Malta, Croatia, and Lithuania all saw their total power sector carbon emissions increase between 2019 and 2023, with Lithuania’s increase a stark 56.14 per cent.

In addition, Cyprus replaced a total of 10.12 per cent of its energy supply which was previously sourced from fossil fuels with renewable energy sources. This figure was the twelfth-greatest swing towards renewable energy usage of any EU member state.

The Netherlands had the greatest change over the same time period, reducing its share of energy supplied by fossil fuels by 28.86 per cent and increasing its share of energy supplied by renewable sources by 28.84 per cent.

Slovakia was the only EU member state to see a fall in the proportion of its power supplied by renewable sources, while the EU average was a 6.55 per cent decrease in fossil fuel usage and a 10.23 per cent increase in renewable source usage as a proportion of total energy supply.