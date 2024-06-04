Themis Portfolio Management invites the public to seize unique investment opportunities in plots of land available through an electronic auction from 12 to 28 June 2024. On the eauctions platform, Themis offers 186 fields which include residential, agricultural and livestock parcels in various regions of Cyprus.

Below we present some of the many available for online auction with reserve prices up to €24,000. These parcels of land are ideal for agricultural, livestock, or residential use, and are possible investment opportunities.

Agricultural field, Frenaros, with a reserve price of €12.300

Agricultural field in Frenaros in Famagusta with a total land area of ​​2,376 m2 and a reserved price of €12,300. It is located west of the center of the community and south of the connecting road Frenaros – Avgorou.

Residential field, Akaki with a reserve price of €12.300

Field in a residential area within the administrative boundaries of the community of Akaki with a land area of 307 sq. m. It is located about 400 m. south of the centre of the village and about 700 m. south of the main road Nicosia – Akaki – Astromeritis.

Agricultural Field in Avgorou with a reserve price of €19,800

This enclosed agricultural field, with a total land area of 6,074 sq.m., is located approximately 2.5 km south of the village center and 750 m east of the Avgorou-Ormidia connecting road, near the community stadium. The property is adjacent to the Cyherbia Botanical Park.

Residential field, Livadia with a reserve price of €18.600

Residential Field with a total land area of 3.679 sq. m. It concerns a 1/8 share of the total land area at the eastern empty part of the field. The property is located in the Municipality of Livadia in the Province of Larnaca, approximately 400 m. northwest of the central core of the municipality, approximately 100 m. east of the PAVLICION banqueting hall and on Aischilou Street.

Residential field, Pano Pyrgos, with a reserve price of €14.500

It is located within the administrative boundaries of the community of Pano Pyrgos, in the Nicosia District. It is located 80 m. north of the Church of the Community, 500 m. southeast of the chapel of Profiti Elias and about 950 m southwest of the Nicosia – Kato Pyrgos road.

The field is landlocked with a total land area of 2.342 sq. m. and the nearest registered road is about 120 m. southeast.

Livestock Field in Androlikou with a reserve price of €17,100

This enclosed livestock field spans a total area of 12,375 sq.m. and is situated in the Androlikou community of the Paphos district. It is located 2.5 km northwest of the community center, 2.8 km southeast of the Akamas Forest, and approximately 4 km south of the sea.

Residential field, Timi, with a reserve price of €24.000

The property is located in the administrative area of Timi village, in the district of Paphos, about 160 m. northeast of the church of Agia Irini and about 780 m. southwest of the Paphos – Limassol highway. It is adjacent to a public road which is about 2.8 m. wide.

The total land area is 400 sq. m.

Residential field, Livadia, with a reserve price of €18.000

Undistributed share residential field, 3/30 of the total land area of 4.427 sq. m.

The property is located in the area of the Municipality of Livadia in the district of Larnaca, approximately 900 m. northeast of the municipality center, opposite (north) the High School of Livadia, approx. 150 m. southeast of the Community Stadium of Livadia and approx. 700 m. southeast of the exit of the motorway.

Residential field, Klirou, with a reserve price of €24.000

The property falls within the administrative boundaries of the community of Klirou in Nicosia district. It is situated approx. 370 m. northeast of the center of the Community, about 150 m. east of the main road Malounda – Klirou, approx. 1.5 km. southeast of the intercity road Nicosia – Palaichori.

It is landlocked with a total land area of 1.004 sq. m.

Residential field, Dali, with a reserve price of €11.100

The property is located in Dali Municipality, Panagia Evangelistria Parish, Nicosia District with total land area of 114 sq. m. It is approx. 110 m. northeast of the Church of Panagia Evangelistria and approx. 290 m. southwest of the First Primary School of Dali. It abuts Averoff road with a face of 22 m.

Within the property there are structures with no economic value.

Visit the eauctions website and register on the platform. Then, select the property you are interested in and deposit the required guarantee to participate in the auction. Submit your bid online, adhering to the auction’s terms and conditions.

The security deposit will be returned to all unsuccessful bidders. The auction winner is required to pay the remaining amount due within 20 calendar days from the award date.

