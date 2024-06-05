Cypriot firm Ask Wire, a real estate data analytics company, this week announced the successful completion of its equity extension round, securing funding to support its expansion into key European markets, particularly Greece and Romania.

According to the announcement, the majority of the funding was provided by existing investors, with significant participation from Lars Rasmussen, co-founder of Google Maps and current technology advisor to Ask Wire.

Additional investment came from high-net-worth individuals in Greece and Romania, as well as Founders Bridge, a Stockholm-based venture capital fund specialising in innovative startups.

The fund focuses on supporting innovative companies with the potential for significant growth, particularly in the technology and real estate sectors.

Founders Bridge is known for its active investments in progressive startups and sees considerable potential in Ask Wire’s technology and market approach.

Liviu Munteanu, Partner at Founders Bridge, said “we are thrilled to support Ask Wire in their journey to transform the real estate data landscape in Europe”.

“Their innovative platform and robust data analytics capabilities are exactly what the industry needs to drive transparency and efficiency,” Munteanu noted.

“We are confident that our partnership will help them achieve remarkable growth, especially in the Romanian market where we see immense opportunities,” Munteanu added.

Moreover, the announcement mentioned that Lars Rasmussen’s continued investment and advisory role highlight strong confidence in Ask Wire’s vision and strategic direction.

His expertise in technology and innovation, the announcement continued, is expected to be instrumental as the company scales its operations and enhances its product offerings.

Pavlos Loizou, CEO of Ask Wire, expressed enthusiasm about the new investments, stating that “we are excited to have the continued support of our existing investors and to welcome new partners who share our vision”.

“This funding will enable us to deepen our market presence and further develop our platform to meet the growing demands of the real estate industry,” Loizou explained.

“With the backing of Founders Bridge and other key investors, we are well-positioned to lead the market in data-driven real estate solutions,” he added.

Ask Wire’s platform provides comprehensive property profiles, market analysis, and risk assessments, using data from sources including government databases and high-resolution satellite images.

These insights are crucial for banks, insurers, real estate investors, and other stakeholders to make informed decisions and manage risks effectively.

Founded in Cyprus in 2020, Ask Wire serves governments, systemic banks, investors, and insurers with its automated platform and models.

The announcement said that the company aims to revolutionise property valuations, market insights, and environmental risk assessments.