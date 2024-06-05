Eight people were arrested on Wednesday after being found working illegally during targeted operations in Nicosia and Limassol.

Police collaborated with the labour ministry in the operation.

The first operation was carried out in the Nicosia district by members of the aliens and immigration service and labour inspectors. During the operation, officers inspected a construction site, where seven individuals were found to be working illegally. They were identified and arrested.

According to the police, one of them presented a fake identity card to the inspectors and was also found to be residing in Cyprus illegally. The employer is also being investigated.

During the second operation, members of the aliens and immigration service and labour inspectors proceeded to inspect a crew engaged in cleaning an apartment building. During the inspection, one person who was found to be working illegally was identified and arrested. He also presented a fake identity card.