Police in Paphos on Wednesday are searching for a minor in a case of quad bike theft and traffic offences, while a 14-year-old has already been identified and arrested for the same case.

According to the police, a tourist on Tuesday reported the theft over the previous night of a four-wheeled motorcycle he had rented during his stay. Earlier in the day, another quadbike had been reported stolen from a rental agency.

Around 6.30pm on Tuesday, officers on patrol spotted two four-wheelers being driven in the Moutallos area by minors. When police signalled for the riders to halt, the teens disobeyed, speeding up, and driving dangerously in their intent to escape.

Officers managed to identify the 14-year-old, who was previously known to the force, while the second teen abandoned the quadbike at some point, and managed to evade arrest.

The abandoned motorcycle was later found to be the one reported as stolen by the tourist.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was issued against the 14-year-old and police caught him on Tuesday night and took him into custody. The second teen’s details have not yet been verified, according to police.