Paralimni has been awarded 18 out of the total 76 Blue Flags across Cyprus and has also secured the top position in swimming water cleanliness, according to a statement released by the municipality on Wednesday.

The beaches that have been awarded the Blue Flag are Armyropigado, Lombardi, Glyky Nero, Kapparis, Skoutarospilioi, Ayia Triada, Minas, Vrysoudia, Louma, Pernera, Potami, Vrysi A, Vrysi B, Vrysi B, Fig Tree Bay, Vyzakia, Nisia and Nisia Gardens.

Granted by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) for beaches, marinas or sustainable boating tourism operators, Blue Flag criteria include standards for quality, safety, environmental education and information, the provision of services and general environmental management criteria.

“The Blue Flag is an international institution that promotes environmental awareness and is awarded to beaches that meet the evaluation criteria of the for the cleanliness of swimming water,” the statement said.

“It is the most recognisable and widespread ecological quality symbol in the world, rewarding organised beaches and awarded based on strict criteria.”

An essential prerequisite for a beach to be awarded the Blue Flag is the excellent quality of bathing water, while 33 other evaluation criteria for beaches and 38 for marinas are also considered, certifying, among other things, the safety of bathers, the amount of information for visitors, the cleanliness and organisation of the beach and the coastal area, the protection of natural resources and the promotion of environmental awareness.