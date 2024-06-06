Since the beginning of the year nearly 4,900 people illegally residing in Cyprus have left the country either via deportation or the process of voluntary return, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

The 4,883 people represents a considerable increase compared to the 3,887 recorded during the same period last year.

In the same statement, the police also said it recently took part in a joint operation with Frontex to repatriate foreign nationals illegally residing in the Republic of Cyprus.

Frontex is the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

During that operation, taking place on June 4 this year, “a number of non-EU nationals were repatriated on a return flight carried out by the German authorities.”

This was the eighth such Frontex operation that Cyprus took part in during 2024, the statement added.