Dead fish found in Larnaca are suspected to have come from a fish farm, according to what the Fisheries Department said on Thursday.

The fish, sea bass weighing between 800 grams and one kilogram, washed up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a social media post, the Department of Fisheries reported that “the causes that led to this incident will be further investigated.”

The post also noted that the phenomenon may continue in the coming days.