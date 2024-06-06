Education Minister Athena Michaelidou

In a heatwave-inspired move, 50 air-conditioning units are to be installed in public schools over the next few days, with plans to cover all schools over a three-year period.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said the aim was to start earlier, however, there were delays.

Each district will be receiving ten units for schools that meet specific criteria.

“We are starting with Nicosia and Limassol,” she said.

Schools being renovated will not be on the list, neither will schools in mountainous areas, where air-conditioning is unnecessary.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the ministry, Michaelidou said proposals to close the schools during the heatwave have been dismissed, due to supervision concerns.