Investigations into how a 64-year-old father of two girls was electrocuted on Wednesday, in Argaka, Paphos, are continuing.

Police said the 64-year-old appears to have been repairing the swimming pool at a private villa in his village, Argaka, when he hit a live wire with a hammer drill.

He was found unconscious at the villa, after not answering calls from relatives.

He was taken to the Polis hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be carried out on Friday at the Paphos hospital morgue.