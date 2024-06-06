The Island Private School of Limassol is excited to announce that our institution has now been officially accredited to offer the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP). This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of our recent International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme accreditation starting from the upcoming 2024-25 academic year.

International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP)

Tailored for students aged 3 to 12, PYP instils a love for learning, critical thinking skills, and global awareness through inquiry-based education. We take tremendous pride in being the sole Cyprus school exclusively offering IB PYP!

International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme

The addition of the IB Diploma Programme to our curriculum underscores our dedication to offering a comprehensive and internationally recognized educational experience. This prestigious accreditation positions our school as the first educational institution in Limassol to offer the IB DP.

Upon the school’s authorization as a Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP) provider, The Island Private School of Limassol will proudly stand as the only institution in the region providing the full IB continuum from age 3 to graduation.

The IB Diploma Programme is renowned for its holistic approach to learning, emphasizing critical thinking, research skills, and global perspective. Students enrolled in the IB DP benefit from a well-rounded education that encourages intellectual development, personal growth, and intercultural understanding. The programme prepares students for success in higher education and beyond by fostering skills such as communication, collaboration, and independent thinking.

Compared to traditional A Levels or Sixth Form education, the IB DP offers a more comprehensive and rigorous curriculum that prepares students for the challenges of the 21st century. By integrating a diverse range of subjects and encouraging a well-rounded educational experience, the IB DP equips students with the skills necessary to excel in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Recent research indicates a growing preference for IB graduates by top-tier universities due to their well-rounded education, international perspective, and readiness for the challenges of higher education.

The Island Private School of Limassol looks forward to welcoming students to the IB Diploma Programme and guiding them towards academic excellence, personal growth, and a lifelong love of learning.

This accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering support of not only our exceptional team but also parents and students!

For more information about The Island Private School of Limassol and the IB PYP & IB Diploma Programme, please visit school’s website www.isl.cy