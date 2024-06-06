One more evening dedicated to street food and tasty world dishes is coming to Nicosia’s nightlife scene before the summer agenda officially begins. While June’s evenings are still (relatively) cool and the temperature is not at an all-time high yet, the team behind the popular Fork Food Markets are bringing another event to Nicosia’s Municipal Gardens. This Friday’s market will be the last one for the summer 2024 season.

Street food stands will serve hot and cold dishes from around the world including vegetarian and meat options, spicy and refreshing. Food will be served from 7pm to 11pm while the music (with DJ Wanderwonder on the decks) and the bars will stay open until midnight. This time, Fork Food will switch up the burger stand which has been a staple at Fork Food for ages and instead of hosting Road Buns, a new burger place will be there. The A Burger will serve smashed burgers this Friday.

As always, attendees are encouraged to bring their own cups from home as the market has banned single-use plastics. Alternatively, they can purchase the newest Fork Food cup for €2 and add to their reusable cup collection.

Fork Food Market

Street food market. June 7. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 7pm. www.forkfoodmarket.com. Tel: 99-557777, 96-395261