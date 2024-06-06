Another weekend is here bringing cultural entertainment to Nicosia, Paphos, Limassol and Larnaca. Discover the events, concerts, film nights, exhibitions and wine celebrations happening over the next few days.

The 6×6 Centre for Photography in Limassol is hosting the annual GuruShots exhibition this Friday, Saturday and Sunday featuring a collection of 80 photographs from international photographers from over 30 countries. Two group exhibitions are on – Art of Photography and Dramatic Lighting.

Lovers of Greek music can enjoy renowned Cypriot singer Alkinoos Ioannides in concert this Friday and Saturday as he reunites with his iconic band. Twenty-four years after their first joint appearances, the team of musicians come together again for a summer of special performances. This weekend, they will perform in front of Nicosia audiences on Friday in Lakatamia and on Saturday at Curium.

In Larnaca, the Larnaca Biodesign Festival continues and this Saturday a performative meal will take place at Land of Tomorrow between 6 and 9pm by Pleisure team titled The Ritual of the Offer. A performance installation by Eisa Baddour will also be on, happening at sea with the name Dis-Displaced (Act 1).

An Indian Classical Music and Art Retreat will be held in Paphos this weekend featuring the award-winning vocalist Mahesh Kale. On Saturday and Sunday, the vocalist will present some of India’s finest and most sacred music at the Paradisos Hills Hotel & Retreat in Lyssos village with performances taking place at 8.30pm.

Back in Nicosia, an open event for oenophiles will take place on Saturday as Lions Club Nicosia Within the Walls organise a charity wine event that supports Cypriot wineries. From 6pm to 10pm, Eleftheria Square will fill with 25 local wine producers sharing their creations and offering wine-tasting sessions of all varieties.

