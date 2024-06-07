Four people from Switzerland and Scotland are the new “tourism ambassadors” of Ayia Napa, having visited the island 68 and 40 times respectively.

Ayia Napa municipality said in a press release that the new “ambassadors” are the couple Jürg and Irene Stucki from Switzerland and Dylan Togneri and Frank Dingwall from Scotland.

The frequent visitors were honoured on Friday with the supreme distinction of the municipality and “they are now considered full citizens of Ayia Napa, not just visitors.”

Speaking on behalf of mayor Christos Zannettou, cultural officer Maria Tofini Tsantila said “it is a big honour for our municipality” and that “this is the least we could do in exchange for the great love you have for our town.”