A 22-month-old boy is fighting for his life after being electrocuted at home in Limassol by a plugged-in vacuum cleaner.

Police said the boy was found unconscious at around 9am by his mother in the living room of their Ypsonas home.

He was lying next to the vacuum cleaner.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Limassol hospital, where doctors said he had suffered a heart attack.

Doctors resuscitated the boy and intubated him before sending him by ambulance to the Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

Police are investigating the case in collaboration with the electromechanical services.