The state’s handling of schools amid the heatwave is wholly inadequate and has failed to do the bare minimum in the past six years, Children’s Rights Commissioner Despo Michaelidou charged on Friday.

In a scathing statement as temperatures across Cyprus reached 44C and amid reports of students collapsing in class due to the heat and suffering from nosebleeds, Michaelides described “unacceptable conditions” across schools.

She called on the education minister to take all steps necessary to ensure suitable teaching conditions that guarantee children’s right to health, welfare and education.

“The conditions are far from humane and create significant consequences, first and foremost to the health and safety of the children, as well as the teaching process for both students and teachers.”

Michaelidou added her office began investigating the matter of rolling out air conditioning units since 2018, seeking out all necessary planning.

Nonetheless “six years later, not even the bare minimum has been implemented to improve public schools so as to offer suitable conditions in classrooms.”

Unions had called for air conditioning units to be rolled out across schools or the option to allow students to leave class earlier due to the heat.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou hit back later in the day, saying since the new government stepped into power, a plan to install air conditions to all schools was prepared “for the first time.”

With a three-year installation plan, the budget amounts to €45 million, she added.

Her statements echoed previous statements by the ministry, which the commissioner lambasted as “inadequate at the very least, to expect children and teachers to ‘tolerate’ these conditions for the next few years.”

She expressed her concern over the fact that in the next few days, thousands of students will be carrying out Pancyprian exams.

Teaching union Poed expressed its frustration over the matter saying as things stand, it seems the only solution is “if the temperature drops by itself.”