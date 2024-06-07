Limassol port management company DP World Limassol held a blood drive this week, with the event serving a dual purpose, according to an official announcement released on Friday.

Firstly, the blood drive was part of the company’s health awareness campaign, and secondly, it helped to meet the local community’s blood needs, which have increased in recent weeks, prompting numerous public messages calling for people to donate blood.

Moreover, the announcement noted that the blood drive took place at the company’s Cruise Terminal at Limassol port in memory of late DP World Limassol employee Panicos Makrides.

The event was attended by DP World Limassol staff, port stakeholders, friends and family.

“We are incredibly proud of our team for their enthusiastic participation in today’s blood drive,” said DP World Limassol’s CEO Simon Pitout.

“Your generosity and willingness to donate not only help save lives but also strengthen our commitment to people in need,” he added.

“This event highlights the incredible spirit of our company and symbolises our collective effort to make a difference in memory of our ex-colleague and towards the community,” Pitout concluded.