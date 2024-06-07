By Robert Morgan

Some 103,269 Turkish Cypriots are registered to vote in the 2024 EU parliamentary elections despite residing in areas not controlled by the Republic of Cyprus, though Turkish Cypriot voter turnout is historically very low.

Despite high voter registration numbers, the previous EU election of 2019 saw extremely low Turkish Cypriot voting numbers, with 5,804 ballots cast from 82,925 registered voters. Between 2019 and 2024, some 20,344 additional voters were registered.

It remains to be seen what voter turnout will be among Turkish Cypriots in the 2024 election. Organisations, parties and guilds have made statements and appeals in recent days either for or against the participation of Turkish Cypriots in Sunday’s European elections. Generally, Turkish Cypriots are being supported and encouraged to vote.

“Active participation in the elections of the European Parliament is the best response that the two communities can give together,” said Turkish Cypriot Teachers Union head Burak Mavis in a written statement, pointing out the importance of participation and asking Turkish Cypriots to “protect the polls” to make their voices heard and strengthen their democratic representation.

His statement has been echoed by a number of entities and parties.

Some voices from the north have also been heard in opposition to participation in the vote. The Democratic party of northern Cyprus for example said that Turkish Cypriots should not vote in the election, declaring that they as a “people” had no place in the elections.