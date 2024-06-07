More than 300 road offences were reported across Cyprus over the past 24 hours, mainly speeding.

During a police operation in Famagusta district to check buggies, trikes and quads, 21 people were reported for not wearing a helmet.

Three were found drink driving and their quads were confiscated.

Across Cyprus, 70 were reported for speeding.

The police reminded that speeding was one of the main causes of fatal road accidents in Cyprus.

It also assured traffic checks would continue daily to prevent fatal and serious accidents, and to cultivate proper road awareness.