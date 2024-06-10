Phedonas Phedonos was re-elected as Paphos mayor on Sunday, seeing off a challenge from Diko-backed Evros Loizides.

Phedonos won just over 60 per cent of the vote on a high turnout of around 75 per cent. His victory will take his time in office past the ten-year mark, having first been elected in 2015.

He gave a victory speech outside Paphos’ town hall on Sunday evening, saying, “tonight, Paphos spoke! Tonight, Paphos decided.”

He said the people of Paphos had sent a “resounding message”, and that under his stewardship, the town is to “proceed on the road of creation, the road of progress”.

He added that he hopes to transform Paphos into “the best city in which to live and work”, and said that even in the difficult moments, the people of his town “know how to distinguish good from evil”.