Dogwifhat (WIF) has seen a decline in value of 15% which has sent investors in a diversification spree, where Solana (SOL) and Rollblock (RBLK) have seen an increase in volume during June as a direct result. To see which of these three cryptocurrencies can climb the most, we will go over their on-chart metrics. By the end, we will also see which is a top crypto to buy for diversification.

Solana Price Surges – Is a New All-Time High (ATH) Possible?

Solana (SOL) is up as Solana FM, an explorer for the network saw upgrade 2.0.0. Here, they introduced over 50 changes, including performance improvements, fixes and features that are requested by the community throughout the past few weeks.

During the past week, the Solana price grew to $174.88, and at this rate could reach new heights. The Solana crypto now needs to break past the $200 price barrier to regain bullish attention, and this could contribute towards the crypto reaching a new all-time high (ATH). According to the Solana price prediction, it can end Q4 of 2024 at $264.43.

Dogwifhat (WIF) down 15% – can it fully recover?

Dogwifhat (WIF) has seen a price decline of 15% in the past week. Despite the overall positive on-chart performance of the Dogwifhat price, where it reached $4.83 at its highest level, it has since corrected.

This was its all-time high, originally reached on March 31, 2024. However, the Dogwifhat crypto has since dropped, but its RSI and MACD data are still bullish, despite the support being at $2.70. According to the Dogwifhat price prediction, the crypto can end 2024 at $4.97, just barely missing $5.

Rollblock (RBLK) Emerges as a Top Crypto to Buy With Unique Revenue Share Model

Rollblock (RBLK) implements a unique approach where it leverages blockchain technology to tackle critical issues within the online gambling space and as a result, can establish a lead in the industry. This innovative approach is already reflected in its price increase of 40%, as the project has reached Stage 3 of the blockchain ICO, raising over $720,000. Moreover, unlike competitors that are scrambling to build, Rollblock boasts a fully operational and licensed casino. This attracts privacy-conscious users by eliminating KYC checks, capturing a valuable niche and expanding their reach.

Moreover, blockchain technology ensures tamper-proof results. Every transaction is permanently recorded, eliminating the possibility of manipulated bets and fostering a fair and transparent gaming environment. Rollblock’s ingenious system allocates up to 30% of revenue to buy back tokens. Half are permanently burned, reducing supply and increasing scarcity.

The other half becomes staking rewards, incentivizing long-term investment and aligning user success with platform success. According to analyst projections, the Rollblock crypto can spike 100x following its launch and major exchange listings, which can make it one of the top opportunities for massive ROI in 2024, positioning RBLK as the best cryptocurrency to invest in.

Moving Forward With Diversification

While dogwifhat (WIF) has dropped in value significantly, Solana has begun dominating the charts. However, the GambleFi market is projected to explode, reaching a staggering $744 billion by 2028, and Rollblock could become a major part of this industry. As a result, sentiment on its future is bullish, and as a result is well-positioned to dominate, making it the best cryptocurrency to invest in.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/



Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more