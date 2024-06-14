Where do you live?

I currently live in Nicosia, with my parents and our family cat.

What did you have for breakfast?

I usually have avocado toast with a boiled egg and a cold coffee with oat milk.

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day would be spent at the beach, enjoying the sun and the crystal-clear blue water with my friends or family. I love having lunch at a seaside fish restaurant and then indulging in a nice ice cream. It’s the ideal way to relax and create wonderful memories.

Best book ever read?

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. It’s a beautifully written story about following one’s dreams and listening to one’s heart. The book’s profound messages and inspiring journey resonate deeply with me, making it a timeless favourite.

Best childhood memory?

My best childhood memory is the time I spent with my family. I was fortunate that my house and my aunt’s house were next to each other, so we all lived together with my cousins and my grandfather. Sundays were particularly special because we would all cook souvlaki together and have a family lunch. Those moments of togetherness and play are some of my most cherished memories.

What is always in your fridge?

I always have fruits in my fridge, especially seasonal ones.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

The music I listen to depends on my mood, but I mostly enjoy Reggaeton. One of my favourite artists is ROSALÍA. Her unique style and captivating songs always lift my spirits.

What’s your spirit animal?

A cat. Having grown up living with cats, I’ve always admired their blend of independence and affection. Like cats, I value my independence and enjoy my alone time. However, I also appreciate companionship and attention when I seek it.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of creating my own fashion brand, Yiavri Mou, a year ago. My brand focuses on sustainability and reviving Cypriot heritage in a modern way. Inspired by my family background, particularly my 89-year-old grandfather who is a tailor in Cyprus, I aim to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

From Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos. Emma Stone’s performance in this film is truly remarkable. Her portrayal is so powerful and nuanced that it left a lasting impression on me. The scene captures the essence of her character and the emotional depth of the story, making it unforgettable.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Vivienne Westwood. I have always admired her work and her impact on the fashion industry. I would love to discuss her creative process, her experiences, and how she remained so innovative and talented throughout her career. Her ability to blend fashion with activism and push boundaries is truly inspiring. An evening with Vivienne Westwood would be an incredible opportunity to gain insights from one of the most influential designers of our time.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go back to attend Queen’s final concert. Their performances were legendary, full of energy, and musical brilliance. Being able to experience the magic of their live show, feeling the atmosphere, and witnessing Freddie Mercury’s incredible stage presence would be unforgettable.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is being alone in the middle of the night in an unfamiliar place.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Continue doing what you love. You’re doing great, and everything is going to be fine. You are on the right path, and you’ve known since childhood that art and fashion are your future.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

A lack of respect for others. If someone is rude to their parents, friends, or is overly judgmental, it reflects poorly on their character and values, which are important to me in a relationship.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend the entire day with my loved ones – friends and family. We would have a wonderful beach party with great food, drinks, and music. As the sun sets, we would share our favourite memories and enjoy each other’s company, making the most of our final moments together.