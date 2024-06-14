Attorney-general George Savvides on Friday enters day three of testifying in the auditor-general case, before the Supreme Constitutional Court.

The court is hearing the case calling for auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides’ dismissal on the grounds of inappropriate conduct.

Michaelides’ legal adviser has requested that his client testifies on June 27 and 28, to allow time for preparation. The court will discuss the request on Friday.

Savvides took the stand for close to five hours on Wednesday. The testimony continued on Thursday.