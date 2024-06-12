Attorney-General George Savvides is testifying before the Supreme Constitutional Court on Wednesday morning, as the hearing over Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides’ dismissal case is underway.

Taking the stand, Savvides accused the audit office of following a “character assassination” policy.

He underlined it was “peak inappropriate conduct” that Michaelides would make sweeping statements to the press over cases, that would breach the presumption of innocence.

The legal service has accused Michaelides of inappropriate conduct, and as such is arguing he must be removed from his post.

Michaelides is represented by the law office of Christos Clerides, George Triantafyllides and Pambos Ioannides.

The Legal Service is cooperating with L. Papaphilippou, and the Kallis & Kallis firms.

Before Savvides took the stand, both Kallis and Triantafylllides made opening statements. The former outlined how they would prove their case, while Triantafyllides began by saying that this is a “well-meaning clash.”

The disputes date back to around August 2022 when the AG denied Michaelides access to files for the golden passport case.

That was the beginning of the confrontation which goes on to this day, he told court.